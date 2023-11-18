Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-18

Written by on November 18, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Black as crow
  3. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  4. Makushin – Look Up Now
  5. Alice Gerrard – How Can I Keep From Fishing
  6. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  7. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  8. Jun Parker – Dancing in the dark
  9. Looking out for Lily – Set me free
  10. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  11. Teenage Joans – Yoke More Highs
  12. Priority Orange – More
  13. Nancy & The Jam Fancys – Mirror My Melody
  14. Hello Enemy – They Think
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  16. Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
  17. Steve McNaughton – Cold wind blowing
  18. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  19. Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
  20. Middle Kids – Dramamine
  21. Good Pash – Money City
  22. Party Pest – I Live in the Shadows
  23. Lovebird Society – One More Night
  24. Gut Health – UH-OH
  25. Blondie – Picture This
  26. Phoebe Bridgers – Georgia Lee
  27. The Handsome Family – The Loneliness Of Magnets
  28. Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
  29. The Monkees – P.O. Box 9847
  30. Peter Holsapple – You Just May Be The One
  31. Carole King – It Might as Well Rain Untill September
  32. The Ad Libs – The Boy from New York City
  33. Chris Farlowe – What becomes of the broken hearted
  34. The Throb – Black
  35. Hugo – You Make Good
  36. Bev Harrell – What Am I Doing Here With You?
  37. Lords of Gravity – Claudette Jones
  38. The Loved Ones – The Loved One
  39. Frank Bennett – Red Right Hand
  40. Van Walker & Liz Stringer – Are You the One I’ve Been Waiting For?
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-11-18

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-17

Current track

Title

Artist