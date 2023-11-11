Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-11

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Mane – We Run
  3. Meju – Lovers Name
  4. Thérèse Willis – Hummingbird
  5. Hannah Acfield – Like Lovers Do
  6. Yumi Zouma – KPR
  7. Maslow – Night Asylum
  8. Kaeto – No Body
  9. Fishmakers marketplace – Dirty cat in a fish factory
  10. Bindi Blacher – Kali
  11. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  12. Lola – Whats the point
  13. Private Function – Yellow
  14. Tim Finish Him – Disassembled
  15. Blue Wren – This ones for you
  16. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  17. The Illegal Opera – Three Only Toes
  18. Mia Dyson – These Words
  19. Young Modern – The Singer Not The Song
  20. Smoke Stack Rhino – Old Silver Bullet
  21. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  22. Flying Burrito Brothers – To Ramona
  23. Neil Young – Like A Hurricane
  24. Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let My Tyres Down
  25. Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene?
  26. The Bawdies – A New Day Is Coming
  27. Santana – She’s Not There
  28. Henry Rollins – Grip
  29. The Breeders – Cannonball
  30. Bad//Dreems – Gutful
  31. Bad//Dreems Peter Garrett Emily Wirramurra – Blackfella/Whitefella
  32. Thelma Plum – Around Here
  33. X – That’s Not Nice
  34. Westlake – The Word Around Town
  35. Spencer P. Jones & The Escape Committee – Terrorize Yor Friends
  36. Chet Faker – No Diggity
