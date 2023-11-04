Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate Or Fortune
  3. Bree Gregory – See You Soon
  4. Hannah Acfield – Like Lovers Do
  5. Holly Humberstone – Cocoon
  6. Pity Lips – Cellular
  7. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  8. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  9. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  10. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  11. Private Function – Yellow
  12. Lola – Game Over
  13. Sunscreen – Drain
  14. Turn South – Worlds away
  15. Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Listen To Me
  16. The Power Station – Some like it hot
  17. Leni – Chasing Stars
  18. Duran Duran – Hungry like the wolf
  19. Ash Grunwald feat. Bobby Alu – Ain’t No Sunshine
  20. Graham Parker & the Goldtops – Pablo’s Hippos
  21. Chic – Chic Cheer
  22. Robert Palmer – Looking for clues
  23. Ella & Sienna – Like A Boy
  24. Stormy-Lou – Impulsitivity
  25. Maple Glider – Surprises
  26. Julia Jacklin – Love, try not to let go
  27. Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
  28. Barbara Lewis – Hello stranger
  29. The Falcons – I’m a fool I must love you
  30. James Brown & his Famous Flames – Fever
  31. Marvin Gaye – Ain’t that peculiar
  32. Velvet Trip – Electric dreams
  33. Babe Rainbow – Zeitgeist
  34. Immy Owusu – Appellation Of Elevation
  35. Angelique Kidjo – Ife
  36. Beck – Lost Cause
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-11-04

Previous post

Noon Tunes: 2023-11-04

Current track

Title

Artist