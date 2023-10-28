Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-28

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Hazel Mei – Downtown
- My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
- Ella & Sienna – Like A Boy
- Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- Alex Lahey – Congratulations
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Looking out for Lily – The lonely pirate
- Lola – Dying out
- Colourblind – Torched
- Placement – It’s Over
- Aphendulwa – Ikusasasa (Nash La Musica Afro Touch)
- The Chemical Brothers – Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
- Parcels – React – from Le Palace, Paris
- Bar Italia – Jelsy
- Graham Parker & the Goldtops – We Did Nothing
- The Grogans – Overheat
- Justin Townes Earle – Look the Other Way
- Talking Heads – this must be the place (naive melody)
- Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
- The Creatures – Right Now
- Robyn Hitchcock – Madonna of the Wasps
- The Moffs – Another Day in the Sun
- Babe Rainbow – Love Forever
- The Pretenders – The Windows Of The World
- Van Morrison – Cleaning Windows
- Smog – Cold Blooded Old Times
- Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
- Belle and Sebastian – I Don’t Love Anyone
- Kate Fagan – Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
- The Adverts – Bored Teenagers
- Pavement – Grave Architecture
- Sinead O’Connor – All Apologies
- Charles Bradley – Heart of Gold
- Josh Ritter – Wolves
- Budos Band – Black Venom
