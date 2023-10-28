Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-28

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Hazel Mei – Downtown
  3. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  4. Ella & Sienna – Like A Boy
  5. Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
  6. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  7. Brittany Howard – What Now
  8. Alex Lahey – Congratulations
  9. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  10. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  11. Looking out for Lily – The lonely pirate
  12. Lola – Dying out
  13. Colourblind – Torched
  14. Placement – It’s Over
  15. Aphendulwa – Ikusasasa (Nash La Musica Afro Touch)
  16. The Chemical Brothers – Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
  17. Parcels – React – from Le Palace, Paris
  18. Bar Italia – Jelsy
  19. Graham Parker & the Goldtops – We Did Nothing
  20. The Grogans – Overheat
  21. Justin Townes Earle – Look the Other Way
  22. Talking Heads – this must be the place (naive melody)
  23. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
  24. The Creatures – Right Now
  25. Robyn Hitchcock – Madonna of the Wasps
  26. The Moffs – Another Day in the Sun
  27. Babe Rainbow – Love Forever
  28. The Pretenders – The Windows Of The World
  29. Van Morrison – Cleaning Windows
  30. Smog – Cold Blooded Old Times
  31. Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
  32. Belle and Sebastian – I Don’t Love Anyone
  33. Kate Fagan – Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
  34. The Adverts – Bored Teenagers
  35. Pavement – Grave Architecture
  36. Sinead O’Connor – All Apologies
  37. Charles Bradley – Heart of Gold
  38. Josh Ritter – Wolves
  39. Budos Band – Black Venom
