Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-21

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Alex Lahey – Newsreader
- Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
- Maslow – Night asylum
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- Kaeto – No Body
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- Indiago – Dream
- Mannequin Death Squad – Addicted to You
- The Hives – Trapdoor Solution
- Mänträ – Bullseye
- The Sundials – Baby
- Teenage Joans – Baby
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Light Strucks – Ithamar
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- The Hoverchords – Pablo Rubbernutsi
- Sally Dastey – Fallen Fingernail Moon
- Let’s Go Naked – Pure Sunshine
- Jazz Butcher – Shirley Maclaine
- Alvvays – Ones Who loves you
- Metronomy – Holiday
- Nation of Language – Gouge Away
- Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains
- Buffalo Springfield – I am a Child
- Paola Nuttini – Candy
- Rodriguez – I Think of You
- Martin Stephenson & The Daintees – Sentimental Journey
- Richard Butler – Satelites
- Pale Blue Eyes – Motionless
- Baxter Dury – Crowded Rooms
- Sufjan Stevens – Should Have known better
- Animal Collective – Bluish
Reader's opinions