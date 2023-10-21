Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-21

October 21, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Alex Lahey – Newsreader
  3. Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
  4. Erin Buku – The Way
  5. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  6. Maslow – Night asylum
  7. Brittany Howard – What Now
  8. Kaeto – No Body
  9. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  10. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  11. Indiago – Dream
  12. Mannequin Death Squad – Addicted to You
  13. The Hives – Trapdoor Solution
  14. Mänträ – Bullseye
  15. The Sundials – Baby
  16. Teenage Joans – Baby
  17. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  18. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  19. Light Strucks – Ithamar
  20. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  21. The Hoverchords – Pablo Rubbernutsi
  22. Sally Dastey – Fallen Fingernail Moon
  23. Let’s Go Naked – Pure Sunshine
  24. Jazz Butcher – Shirley Maclaine
  25. Alvvays – Ones Who loves you
  26. Metronomy – Holiday
  27. Nation of Language – Gouge Away
  28. Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains
  29. Buffalo Springfield – I am a Child
  30. Paola Nuttini – Candy
  31. Rodriguez – I Think of You
  32. Martin Stephenson & The Daintees – Sentimental Journey
  33. Richard Butler – Satelites
  34. Pale Blue Eyes – Motionless
  35. Baxter Dury – Crowded Rooms
  36. Sufjan Stevens – Should Have known better
  37. Animal Collective – Bluish
