Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-14

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Alana Jagt – Somehow, Sometime
- Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate or Fortune
- Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Treat Me Better
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Press Club – No Pressure
- Looking out for Lily – The lonely pirate
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Stormkastr – Dirt Road Holden Maniac
- Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
- Lola – Whats the point
- The Hives – Trapdoor solution
- Sons of Zöku – Yumi
- Osees – Stunner
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Mia Dyson – These Words
- Mane – We Run
- Purée – Blue Moon
- Lucinda Williams – New York Comeback
- Charles Jenkins – Go West
- Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
- Emmylou Harris – Two More Bottles of Wine
- Jessica Lux – The Temple
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
- The Public Eye – Reflection on a Reflection
- Soursob Bob – Beer for Breakfast
- Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born in Adelaide
- The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
- Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again
- The Kinks – Australia
- Green Circles – Tin Toy
- The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
- The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – Fire!
- MC5 – Sister Anne
