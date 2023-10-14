Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-14

Written by on October 14, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Alana Jagt – Somehow, Sometime
  3. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate or Fortune
  4. Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
  5. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Treat Me Better
  6. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  7. Press Club – No Pressure
  8. Looking out for Lily – The lonely pirate
  9. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  10. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  11. Stormkastr – Dirt Road Holden Maniac
  12. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  13. Lola – Whats the point
  14. The Hives – Trapdoor solution
  15. Sons of Zöku – Yumi
  16. Osees – Stunner
  17. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  18. Mia Dyson – These Words
  19. Mane – We Run
  20. Purée – Blue Moon
  21. Lucinda Williams – New York Comeback
  22. Charles Jenkins – Go West
  23. Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
  24. Emmylou Harris – Two More Bottles of Wine
  25. Jessica Lux – The Temple
  26. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  27. Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
  28. The Public Eye – Reflection on a Reflection
  29. Soursob Bob – Beer for Breakfast
  30. Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born in Adelaide
  31. The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
  32. Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again
  33. The Kinks – Australia
  34. Green Circles – Tin Toy
  35. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
  36. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – Fire!
  37. MC5 – Sister Anne
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Heavy Petal: 2023-10-14

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-13

Current track

Title

Artist