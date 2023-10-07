Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-07

October 7, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Elena Dakota – Plasticine, as I do the sky
  3. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate Or Fortune
  4. Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
  5. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  6. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  7. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  8. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  9. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
  10. Luna Magnet – I’ve Had Enough
  11. Private Function – Yellow
  12. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  13. Electric Eels – Zoot Zoot
  14. Private Function – I’m This Far Away
  15. Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find A Hill To Die On
  16. Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
  17. Gretta Ziller – Bones
  18. Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
  19. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
  20. 8 Ball Aitken – Dead Man’s World
  21. Dyson Stringer Cloher – Believer
  22. Mia Dyson – I meant something to you once
  23. Liz Stringer – Anyone
  24. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  25. Wilson Pickett – Funky Broadway
  26. Charles Bradley – Ain’t it a sin
  27. The Get-Up – Suga mama
  28. The Pointer Sisters – Yes we can can
  29. Big Thief – Born for loving you
  30. Grace Cummings – The look you gave
  31. Aldous Harding – The Barrel
  32. Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
  33. Lucky Seven – Island holiday
  34. The Tikis – We’re on the move
  35. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Swinging Hawaii
  36. Martin Denny – The Queen Chant (E Lili Ua E)
  37. The Paper Kites – Midnight moon
  38. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
