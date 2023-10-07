Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-07

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Elena Dakota – Plasticine, as I do the sky
- Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate Or Fortune
- Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
- Luna Magnet – I’ve Had Enough
- Private Function – Yellow
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- Electric Eels – Zoot Zoot
- Private Function – I’m This Far Away
- Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find A Hill To Die On
- Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
- Gretta Ziller – Bones
- Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
- Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
- 8 Ball Aitken – Dead Man’s World
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – Believer
- Mia Dyson – I meant something to you once
- Liz Stringer – Anyone
- Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
- Wilson Pickett – Funky Broadway
- Charles Bradley – Ain’t it a sin
- The Get-Up – Suga mama
- The Pointer Sisters – Yes we can can
- Big Thief – Born for loving you
- Grace Cummings – The look you gave
- Aldous Harding – The Barrel
- Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
- Lucky Seven – Island holiday
- The Tikis – We’re on the move
- Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Swinging Hawaii
- Martin Denny – The Queen Chant (E Lili Ua E)
- The Paper Kites – Midnight moon
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
Reader's opinions