Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-30

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Tremosphere – Utopia
  3. Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
  4. Bree Gregory – See You Soon
  5. Tanuki Band – Give Me A Break
  6. Suedan – Boring
  7. Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
  8. The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
  9. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  10. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  11. 63 Deluxe – Free Man
  12. Deafcult – Oppenheimer’s Regret
  13. Satanic Togas – Microchip
  14. Private Function – I’m this far away (from being trhge worst person you’ve ever met)
  15. Purée – Other Hand
  16. Chimers – Turn On the Lights
  17. Paper Lane – Better In My Head
  18. The Fyoogs – Square Peg
  19. 8 Ball Aitken – Wading Through Muddy Water
  20. Badland Caravan – Redback Blues
  21. Jad Fair & Teenage Fanclub – I Feel Fine
  22. Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers – New England
  23. Syd Barrett – It is Obvious
  24. Tender Fall – Happiness
  25. The Artisans – same dress, different girl
  26. Cheeseworld – Iced Holly
  27. Barracudas – (I wish it could be) 1965 Again
  28. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
  29. Richard Butler – California
  30. Christine & The Queens – 5 Dollars
  31. Sundays – I kicked a Boy
  32. St Etienne – Split Screen
  33. MGMT – Me and Michael
  34. Sufjan Stevens – Fourth of July
  35. Teleman – Christina
  36. Gillian Welch – Look at Miss Ohio
  37. Robyn Hitchcock With Dave Rawlings – Full Moon in My Soul
