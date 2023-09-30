Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-30

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Tremosphere – Utopia
- Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
- Bree Gregory – See You Soon
- Tanuki Band – Give Me A Break
- Suedan – Boring
- Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
- The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- 63 Deluxe – Free Man
- Deafcult – Oppenheimer’s Regret
- Satanic Togas – Microchip
- Private Function – I’m this far away (from being trhge worst person you’ve ever met)
- Purée – Other Hand
- Chimers – Turn On the Lights
- Paper Lane – Better In My Head
- The Fyoogs – Square Peg
- 8 Ball Aitken – Wading Through Muddy Water
- Badland Caravan – Redback Blues
- Jad Fair & Teenage Fanclub – I Feel Fine
- Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers – New England
- Syd Barrett – It is Obvious
- Tender Fall – Happiness
- The Artisans – same dress, different girl
- Cheeseworld – Iced Holly
- Barracudas – (I wish it could be) 1965 Again
- Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
- Richard Butler – California
- Christine & The Queens – 5 Dollars
- Sundays – I kicked a Boy
- St Etienne – Split Screen
- MGMT – Me and Michael
- Sufjan Stevens – Fourth of July
- Teleman – Christina
- Gillian Welch – Look at Miss Ohio
- Robyn Hitchcock With Dave Rawlings – Full Moon in My Soul
