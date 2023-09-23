Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-23

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate Or Fortune
  3. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  4. Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
  5. Maple Glider – Dinah
  6. Dulcie – Off By Heart
  7. Gretta Ray – Don’t Date The Teenager (Radio Edit)
  8. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
  9. Purée – Five Dollar Stranger
  10. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  11. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  12. Mannequin Death Squad – San Fran
  13. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  14. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  15. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
  16. 63 Deluxe – Free Man
  17. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Teach your children
  18. Lucinda Williams – Rock n Roll Heart
  19. 8 Ball Aitken – The Friends We Make
  20. The Byrds – All I really want to do
  21. Buffalo Springfield – Mr. Soul
  22. Van Morrison – Sail Away Ladies
  23. The Hollies – Fortune Teller
  24. The Particles – I know a place
  25. Adam Ant – Goody two shoes
  26. Amy & the Angels – I hate being in love
  27. Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
  28. Link Wray & his Ray Men – Rumble
  29. The Del Moroccos – El tren de la costa
  30. Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents – Teenage kicks
  31. The Marketts – Bella Delana
  32. Tara Carragher – Last Drinks
  33. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Keepsake
  34. Smog – Let’s move to the country
  35. Joni Mitchell – Both sides now
  36. The Staple Singers – Wade in the water
  37. Primal Scream – Mobin’ on up
  38. The Charlatans – Jesus Hairdo
  39. Little Birdy – Baby blue
  40. Neil Young with Crazy Horse – Cinnamon Girl
