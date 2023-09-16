Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-16

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Makushin – More Easily
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- Jen Lush – Oombulgarri
- Gretta Ray – Don’t Date The Teenager (Radio Edit)
- Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
- Ausecuma Beats – Tropical Storm (feat. Gotopo)
- Cult Nonsense – Big Sigh
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- 63 Deluxe – Free Man
- Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- The 745 – Mesh
- Violet Harlot – House Guitar
- Private Lives – Anything for Love
- Not For Humans – Lost In The Woods
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Satin Cali – Nirvana and Cheap Groceries
- The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
- Ghost Care – Arcade
- Died Pretty – Doused
- Tex Perkins & His Ladyboyz – I’m Not in Love
- Vika and Linda Bull – I’d Rather Be Sorry
- R.L. Burnside – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
- Frank Yamma – She Cried
- Ruth Brown – Tennessee Waltz
- Jimmy Little & Chris Wilson – Cottonfields
- Kev Carmody – A 1930s Family
- No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
- Ruby Hunter – Wise Ways
- Emily Wurramura – Cruising
- Archie Roach – Reach for You
- Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
- A.B. Original (& Thelma Plum) – ICU
- Alice Skye – Stay in Bed
