Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-16

September 16, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Makushin – More Easily
  3. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  4. Jen Lush – Oombulgarri
  5. Gretta Ray – Don’t Date The Teenager (Radio Edit)
  6. Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
  7. Ausecuma Beats – Tropical Storm (feat. Gotopo)
  8. Cult Nonsense – Big Sigh
  9. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  10. 63 Deluxe – Free Man
  11. Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
  12. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  13. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  14. The 745 – Mesh
  15. Violet Harlot – House Guitar
  16. Private Lives – Anything for Love
  17. Not For Humans – Lost In The Woods
  18. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  19. Satin Cali – Nirvana and Cheap Groceries
  20. The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
  21. Ghost Care – Arcade
  22. Died Pretty – Doused
  23. Tex Perkins & His Ladyboyz – I’m Not in Love
  24. Vika and Linda Bull – I’d Rather Be Sorry
  25. R.L. Burnside – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
  26. Frank Yamma – She Cried
  27. Ruth Brown – Tennessee Waltz
  28. Jimmy Little & Chris Wilson – Cottonfields
  29. Kev Carmody – A 1930s Family
  30. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
  31. Ruby Hunter – Wise Ways
  32. Emily Wurramura – Cruising
  33. Archie Roach – Reach for You
  34. Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
  35. A.B. Original (& Thelma Plum) – ICU
  36. Alice Skye – Stay in Bed
