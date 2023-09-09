Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-09

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Joan & The Giants – Sleep Alone
  3. Camille Trail – Gotta Get To Know You
  4. Workhorse – Desert
  5. Eilen Jewell – Crooked River
  6. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  7. The real housewives of Porpoise Spit – Soft Serve
  8. Julia Jacklin – Pressure to Party
  9. Maraby Band – Gunzelman
  10. 63 Deluxe – Free Man
  11. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
  12. Satanic Togas – Microchip
  13. Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
  14. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  15. Delivery – Floored
  16. Private Lives – Dark Spots
  17. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  18. Screensaver – The Guilt
  19. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
  20. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  21. The Saucer-Men – Whip
  22. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate Or Fortune
  23. Charles Jenkins & Douglas Lee Robinson – Mercy
  24. Dave Graney – Apollo 69
  25. The Munch – Puddle
  26. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  27. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  28. The 745 – Bus Song
  29. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  30. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  31. The Spazzys – DIVORCE
  32. Georgie Fame – Seventh Son
  33. P.P. Arnold – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
  34. The Kinks – Australia
  35. Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
  36. Iris Dement – Le the Mystery Be
  37. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
