Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-02

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Dulcie – Off By Heart
  3. Maple Glider – Dinah
  4. Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
  5. Gretta Ray – Don’t Date The Teenager (Radio Edit)
  6. Eleea – Just Friends
  7. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  8. Sunny Luwe – I Got A Thing For You
  9. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  10. Flat Stanley – Remembering the Lovely Mrs Mitchell
  11. Cull the Band – (Don’t) Wanna Know
  12. Petunia-Liebling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Grimes – Ways Worlds Beyond
  13. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  14. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  15. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  16. Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
  17. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  18. Mid City – Happy Ever After
  19. 63 Deluxe – Free Man
  20. Greta Van Fleet – The Falling Sky
  21. Newboys – Prisoner
  22. The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
  23. Light Strucks – Ithamar
  24. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  25. Eilen Jewell – Dusty Boxcar Wall
  26. Medium, Medium – Hungry, So Angry
  27. Talking Heads – Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
  28. The National – Tropic Morning News
  29. The Lemon Pipers – Rice Is Nice
  30. Public Servants – Living the Dream on the Old Pension Scheme
  31. Mazzy Star – Blue Flower
  32. The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  33. Kisschasy – Strawberry Jam
  34. Buffalo Tom – Sunflower Suit
  35. Glaxo Babies – Shake the Foundations
  36. Thelma Plum – Thulumaay Gil
  37. Electric Badger – Angry Badger
  38. Cat Power – Bad Relgion
  39. Grhama Nash – Better Days
  40. A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
  41. John Lennon – Bring on the Lucie (Free the people)
