Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-02

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Dulcie – Off By Heart
- Maple Glider – Dinah
- Angela Rose – Late Bloomer
- Gretta Ray – Don’t Date The Teenager (Radio Edit)
- Eleea – Just Friends
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
- Sunny Luwe – I Got A Thing For You
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Flat Stanley – Remembering the Lovely Mrs Mitchell
- Cull the Band – (Don’t) Wanna Know
- Petunia-Liebling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Grimes – Ways Worlds Beyond
- Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
- The 745 – Jetty Wetter
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Mid City – Happy Ever After
- 63 Deluxe – Free Man
- Greta Van Fleet – The Falling Sky
- Newboys – Prisoner
- The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
- Light Strucks – Ithamar
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Eilen Jewell – Dusty Boxcar Wall
- Medium, Medium – Hungry, So Angry
- Talking Heads – Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
- The National – Tropic Morning News
- The Lemon Pipers – Rice Is Nice
- Public Servants – Living the Dream on the Old Pension Scheme
- Mazzy Star – Blue Flower
- The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
- Kisschasy – Strawberry Jam
- Buffalo Tom – Sunflower Suit
- Glaxo Babies – Shake the Foundations
- Thelma Plum – Thulumaay Gil
- Electric Badger – Angry Badger
- Cat Power – Bad Relgion
- Grhama Nash – Better Days
- A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
- John Lennon – Bring on the Lucie (Free the people)
