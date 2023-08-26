Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  3. Jen Lush – Mallee
  4. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  5. Loowana – Blue Jeans
  6. Gratts – Sun Circles (Radio Edit)
  7. Motez feat. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  8. Slowmango – Ginger
  9. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
  10. The Public Servants – Living the Dream on the Old Pension Scheme
  11. Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
  12. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  13. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  14. The Mess Around – Want You Back
  15. Light Strucks – Ithamar
  16. The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
  17. 63 Deluxe – My Favourite Hurricane
  18. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  20. Church Moms – Cigarette
  21. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  22. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  23. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  24. Coldwave – Buster
  25. Bird Detective – BPA free
  26. Nick Vulture – All the Broken People
  27. Electric Badger – Apathy Anxiety Hospital
  28. The Toss – Going to the footy
  29. Cheeseworld – Banana Lounge
  30. Mode – Bad Thing
  31. Calibre – High Calibre
  32. Big League – Amcor Asphalt Plant Disaster
  33. Georgia Oatley – Soon I break
  34. Swimsuit – Hardtimes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist