Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-19

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- Ainsley Farrell – Leaving
- Bleach Lab – Smile for me
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
- Best Western – Gold
- Denialism – Pink Duke
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- The Man himself – Slow News Day
- Coldwave – Haircut song
- Violet Harlot – Footy Mad
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- 63 Deluxe – Sunshine
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- The Bitter Ends – Drive home to you
- The Rolling Stones – Miss You
- Split Enz – Dirty Creature
- Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
- TWERPS – Back to you
- Ray Charles – Hallelujah I love her so
- Audrey Slo – Gonna find the right boy
- Stevie Wonder – Signed, sealed, delivered
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Kilometres
- Ryan Martin John feat. Kyrie Anderson – I’ve been waiting
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Shonen Knife – Daydream Believer
- Rebecca’s Empire – Empty
- The National – Don’t awllow the cap
- Sly & the Family Stone – Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Reader's opinions