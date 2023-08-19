Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-19

Written by on August 19, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  3. Ainsley Farrell – Leaving
  4. Bleach Lab – Smile for me
  5. Carla Geneve – Bills
  6. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  7. Best Western – Gold
  8. Denialism – Pink Duke
  9. Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
  10. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  11. The Man himself – Slow News Day
  12. Coldwave – Haircut song
  13. Violet Harlot – Footy Mad
  14. Wireheads – Hook echo
  15. Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
  16. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  17. 63 Deluxe – Sunshine
  18. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  19. The Bitter Ends – Drive home to you
  20. The Rolling Stones – Miss You
  21. Split Enz – Dirty Creature
  22. Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
  23. TWERPS – Back to you
  24. Ray Charles – Hallelujah I love her so
  25. Audrey Slo – Gonna find the right boy
  26. Stevie Wonder – Signed, sealed, delivered
  27. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Kilometres
  28. Ryan Martin John feat. Kyrie Anderson – I’ve been waiting
  29. Ella Ion – Alone
  30. Shonen Knife – Daydream Believer
  31. Rebecca’s Empire – Empty
  32. The National – Don’t awllow the cap
  33. Sly & the Family Stone – Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-18

Current track

Title

Artist