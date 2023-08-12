Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-12

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Eleea – Just Friends
  3. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  4. Maple Glider – Dinah
  5. Dulcie – Off By Heart
  6. Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
  7. Workhorse – The Birds
  8. Penny Ikinger – Siberia
  9. Big Room – Unleash the Beast
  10. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  11. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  12. Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
  13. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  14. Fangz – Let’s Talk
  15. Built To Spill – Understood
  16. Dan Cribb and the Isolated – With Her Now
  17. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  18. Gwyn Ashton – Take Your Medication
  19. Coldwave – No Conflict
  20. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  21. 63 Deluxe – Sunshine
  22. Mia Dyson – When We’re Older
  23. Gin Wigmore – This Old Heart
  24. The Mavericks – Dream River
  25. Bob Dylan – Let’s Stick Together
  26. Bryan Ferry – Simple Twist of Fate
  27. Lisa Miller – You’re A Big Girl Now
  28. Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
  29. Suzzy & Maggie Roche – Clothes Line Saga
  30. The Band w/ Bob Dylan – I Don’t Believe You
  31. The Band – To Kingdom Come
  32. Robbie Robertson & Red Road Ensemble – Cherokee Morning Song
  33. The Band – It Makes No Difference
  34. Sherry Rich & The Grevous Angels – Tryig to Write a Love Song
  35. Maurice Frawley & The Working Class Ringos – Old Folks
  36. Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Two Days Off (Five Days On)
  37. Broderick Smith – I Still Miss Someone
  38. Rodriquez – Sugar Man
