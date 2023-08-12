Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-12

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Eleea – Just Friends
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Maple Glider – Dinah
- Dulcie – Off By Heart
- Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
- Workhorse – The Birds
- Penny Ikinger – Siberia
- Big Room – Unleash the Beast
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Fangz – Let’s Talk
- Built To Spill – Understood
- Dan Cribb and the Isolated – With Her Now
- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- Gwyn Ashton – Take Your Medication
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- 63 Deluxe – Sunshine
- Mia Dyson – When We’re Older
- Gin Wigmore – This Old Heart
- The Mavericks – Dream River
- Bob Dylan – Let’s Stick Together
- Bryan Ferry – Simple Twist of Fate
- Lisa Miller – You’re A Big Girl Now
- Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
- Suzzy & Maggie Roche – Clothes Line Saga
- The Band w/ Bob Dylan – I Don’t Believe You
- The Band – To Kingdom Come
- Robbie Robertson & Red Road Ensemble – Cherokee Morning Song
- The Band – It Makes No Difference
- Sherry Rich & The Grevous Angels – Tryig to Write a Love Song
- Maurice Frawley & The Working Class Ringos – Old Folks
- Ian Rilen & The Love Addicts – Two Days Off (Five Days On)
- Broderick Smith – I Still Miss Someone
- Rodriquez – Sugar Man
