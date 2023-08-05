Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-05

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Alieysha – Falling for You
  3. Clea – Crash Land
  4. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  6. This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
  7. This is The Kit – Stuck In A Room
  8. Golden Gaytimes – Hard/Easy
  9. Belle and Sebastian – Give A Little Time
  10. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  11. Indiago – Shade
  12. Gwyn Ashton – Allergic To Love
  13. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  14. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  15. Joan & The Giants – Cool Kid
  16. Matt Ward & feat. Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
  17. Idly By – Have a nice time
  18. Gratts – Sun Circles (Radio Edit)
  19. Kee’ahn – Sunsets
  20. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  21. Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
  22. The Bamboos – Crooked Cup
  23. Eilen Jewell – Crooked River
  24. The Go-Betweens – Crooked Lines
  25. Sunfruits – Warning Signs
  26. Richard Swift – The Songs of National Freedom
  27. Julia Jacklin – You Were Right
  28. Pigram Brothers – Blue Bay Blues
  29. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  30. Irma Thomas – Wish Someone Would Care
  31. Cake – The Distance
  32. Manic Street Preachers – If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
  33. Pixies – Hey
  34. Skyscraper Stan and the Commission Flats – Always Thinking of You
  35. Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
  36. The Murlocs – Rolling On
  37. Nancy Sinatra – Lightning’s Girl
  38. Ricky Albeck – Hollywood
