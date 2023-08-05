Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-05

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Alieysha – Falling for You
- Clea – Crash Land
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
- This is The Kit – Stuck In A Room
- Golden Gaytimes – Hard/Easy
- Belle and Sebastian – Give A Little Time
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- Indiago – Shade
- Gwyn Ashton – Allergic To Love
- Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Joan & The Giants – Cool Kid
- Matt Ward & feat. Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
- Idly By – Have a nice time
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Radio Edit)
- Kee’ahn – Sunsets
- Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
- Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
- The Bamboos – Crooked Cup
- Eilen Jewell – Crooked River
- The Go-Betweens – Crooked Lines
- Sunfruits – Warning Signs
- Richard Swift – The Songs of National Freedom
- Julia Jacklin – You Were Right
- Pigram Brothers – Blue Bay Blues
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Irma Thomas – Wish Someone Would Care
- Cake – The Distance
- Manic Street Preachers – If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
- Pixies – Hey
- Skyscraper Stan and the Commission Flats – Always Thinking of You
- Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
- The Murlocs – Rolling On
- Nancy Sinatra – Lightning’s Girl
- Ricky Albeck – Hollywood
Reader's opinions