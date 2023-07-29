Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-29

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Amanda Brown – Freedom Song
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- Peach PRC – Favourite Person
- Meghna – Pacifist Philosophy
- Kee’ahn – Sunsets
- Budjerah – Better Be Home Soon
- Alt Fiction – Change My Mind
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Voiid – Ctrl Alt
- Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
- Chancery Lane – Downtown
- Forest Claudette feat. Earthgang – Mess Around
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Queens of the Stone Age – Paper Machete
- John Cale – Pablo Picasso
- Iggy Pop – You Want it Darker
- Grinderman – Palaces of Montezuma
- Teenage Joans – Something about being 16
- Hey Harriet – More
- The Empty Threats – Outside
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Against the wall
- Ben David – I’m Somewhere
- Saiborg – Diamond in the dirt
- Slowdive – Star Roving
- Slowdive – When the Sun Hits
- Alvvays – Archie, Marry me
- Dean and Britta – Crystal Blue RIP
- Replacements – Alex Chilton
- Jayhawks – Quiet Corners and empty spaces
- The Growlers – Humdrum Blues
- Phospherescent – Mermaid Parade
Reader's opinions