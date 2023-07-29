Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-29

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Amanda Brown – Freedom Song
  3. Tell Mama – Honey
  4. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  5. Peach PRC – Favourite Person
  6. Meghna – Pacifist Philosophy
  7. Kee’ahn – Sunsets
  8. Budjerah – Better Be Home Soon
  9. Alt Fiction – Change My Mind
  10. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  11. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  12. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
  13. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  14. Voiid – Ctrl Alt
  15. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  16. Chancery Lane – Downtown
  17. Forest Claudette feat. Earthgang – Mess Around
  18. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  19. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  20. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  21. Queens of the Stone Age – Paper Machete
  22. John Cale – Pablo Picasso
  23. Iggy Pop – You Want it Darker
  24. Grinderman – Palaces of Montezuma
  25. Teenage Joans – Something about being 16
  26. Hey Harriet – More
  27. The Empty Threats – Outside
  28. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Against the wall
  29. Ben David – I’m Somewhere
  30. Saiborg – Diamond in the dirt
  31. Slowdive – Star Roving
  32. Slowdive – When the Sun Hits
  33. Alvvays – Archie, Marry me
  34. Dean and Britta – Crystal Blue RIP
  35. Replacements – Alex Chilton
  36. Jayhawks – Quiet Corners and empty spaces
  37. The Growlers – Humdrum Blues
  38. Phospherescent – Mermaid Parade
