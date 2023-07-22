Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-22

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Joan & The Giants – Sleep Alone
- Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
- Sycco – Best Before
- Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Santigold – Ushers of the New World
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Big Room – No Chance
- Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
- Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
- The 745 – Deserved
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Fangz – Let’s Talk
- Cedarsmoke – For Real
- Matt Ward and feat. Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
- Built To Spill – Gonna Lose
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Yasmin de Laine – Laura Elsa
- Coda Chroma – Bookmark
- Dropkick Murphys – Watchin’ the World Go By
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- boygenius – Cool About It
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
- John Prine – You Never Can Tell
- Don Morrison – My Boss Is an Idiot
- Soursob Bob – Beer for Breakfast
- Brillig – Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder
- Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
- Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
- The Merrg – Price We Pay
- The Wilczek Experience – Wingfield Dump
- Blowers – Fidel Gastro
- Shockwaves – Pill for the Priest
- Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
- Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
- The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
- Chris Russell’s Chikcen Walk – Drive All Night
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not if You Were the Last Dandy on Earth
- The Human League – Circus of Death
