Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-22

July 22, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Joan & The Giants – Sleep Alone
  3. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  4. Sycco – Best Before
  5. Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
  6. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  7. Santigold – Ushers of the New World
  8. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  9. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  10. Big Room – No Chance
  11. Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
  12. Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
  13. The 745 – Deserved
  14. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  16. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  17. Fangz – Let’s Talk
  19. Cedarsmoke – For Real
  20. Matt Ward and feat. Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
  21. Built To Spill – Gonna Lose
  22. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  23. Yasmin de Laine – Laura Elsa
  24. Coda Chroma – Bookmark
  25. Dropkick Murphys – Watchin’ the World Go By
  26. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  27. boygenius – Cool About It
  28. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
  29. John Prine – You Never Can Tell
  30. Don Morrison – My Boss Is an Idiot
  31. Soursob Bob – Beer for Breakfast
  32. Brillig – Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder
  33. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  34. Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
  35. The Merrg – Price We Pay
  36. The Wilczek Experience – Wingfield Dump
  37. Blowers – Fidel Gastro
  38. Shockwaves – Pill for the Priest
  39. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  40. Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
  41. The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
  42. Chris Russell’s Chikcen Walk – Drive All Night
  43. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not if You Were the Last Dandy on Earth
  44. The Human League – Circus of Death
