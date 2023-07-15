Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-15

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Sea and Moon – Slap
- Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day
- Joan & The Giants – Cool Kid
- Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Petunia-Liebling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Crimes – Hall Of The Hourglass
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- The 745 – Deserved
- Fangz – Fine without you
- Hard-Ons – Makes Me Sick
- Pel Mel – Calamity Jane
- Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
- Miles Recommends – Crazy House
- Ainsley Farrell – Dark Spell
- Queens of the Stone Age – Paper Machete
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Dropkick Murphys (feat. Jesse Ahern) – Rippin Up the Boundary Line
- Neil Young – When You Dance I Can Really Love
- Stevie Ray Vaughan & Albert King – Match Box Blues
- Janis Joplin – Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)
- Bessie Smith – Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
- John Lee Hooker – Dimples
- Muddy Waters – She’s Nineteen Years Old
- Gary Clark Jr. – Bright Lights
- R.L. Burnside – It’s Bad You Know
- St Paul & The Broken Bones – Grass is Greener
- Died Pretty – Sweetheart
- The Darling Downs – Gather ‘Round (Stomp it Down)
- Ron S. Peno and the Superstitions – New Blood
- Gillian Welch – Dark Turn of Mind
- Rob Snarski – Robert Mitchum at Mitcham Station
- Kelly Menhennet – And We Danced
- Rob Snarski – Robert Mitchum at Mitcham Station
- Kelly Menhennett – And We Danced
- Dusty Lee’s Wasted Wanderer’s – God Damn Anything
Reader's opinions