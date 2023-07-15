Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-15

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Sea and Moon – Slap
  3. Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day
  4. Joan & The Giants – Cool Kid
  5. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  6. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  7. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  8. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  9. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  10. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  11. Petunia-Liebling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Crimes – Hall Of The Hourglass
  12. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  13. The 745 – Deserved
  14. Fangz – Fine without you
  15. Hard-Ons – Makes Me Sick
  16. Pel Mel – Calamity Jane
  17. Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
  18. Miles Recommends – Crazy House
  19. Ainsley Farrell – Dark Spell
  20. Queens of the Stone Age – Paper Machete
  21. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  22. Dropkick Murphys (feat. Jesse Ahern) – Rippin Up the Boundary Line
  23. Neil Young – When You Dance I Can Really Love
  24. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Albert King – Match Box Blues
  25. Janis Joplin – Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)
  26. Bessie Smith – Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
  27. John Lee Hooker – Dimples
  28. Muddy Waters – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  29. Gary Clark Jr. – Bright Lights
  30. R.L. Burnside – It’s Bad You Know
  31. St Paul & The Broken Bones – Grass is Greener
  32. Died Pretty – Sweetheart
  33. The Darling Downs – Gather ‘Round (Stomp it Down)
  34. Ron S. Peno and the Superstitions – New Blood
  35. Gillian Welch – Dark Turn of Mind
  36. Rob Snarski – Robert Mitchum at Mitcham Station
  37. Kelly Menhennet – And We Danced
  40. Dusty Lee’s Wasted Wanderer’s – God Damn Anything
