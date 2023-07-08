Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-08

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
  3. Clea – Tabitha
  4. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  5. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  6. Gretta Ray – Heartbreak Baby
  7. Hot Glue – The Knife
  8. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  9. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  10. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  11. West Thebarton – George Michael
  12. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  13. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  14. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
  16. Big Room – Unleash the Beast
  17. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  18. Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
  19. Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
  20. Million Dollar Quartet – I shall not be moved
  21. Graham Parker & The Goldtops – We Did Nothing
  22. Dropkick Murphys – Watchin’ the World Go By
  23. Elvis Presley – Mystery Train
  24. Jerry Lee Lewis – Crazy arms
  25. Carl Perkins – Look at that moon
  26. Alana Jagt – Imagining life
  27. Wye Oak – Lifer
  28. Emily Wurramura – Black Smoke
  29. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  30. Señor coconut – Sweet dreams
  31. La Lupe – Fever
  32. The Gaylords – Who’s got the pain?
  33. Carmen Miranda – Chatanooga choo choo
  34. The Yearlings – Downtown
  35. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
  36. Darren Hanlon – (Methods Of Getting Rid Of) Hiccups
  37. The Shins – Kissing the Lipless
  38. Anna King – Mama’s got a bag of her own
  39. The Budos Band – Hidden hand
  40. Get Up With The Get Downs – Drop it, leave it
  41. Johnny Cash – Get rhythm
