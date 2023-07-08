Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-08

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
- Clea – Tabitha
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- Gretta Ray – Heartbreak Baby
- Hot Glue – The Knife
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- Station Road – Silent Tattoo
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Down and Out – Paper Skin
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
- Big Room – Unleash the Beast
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
- Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
- Million Dollar Quartet – I shall not be moved
- Graham Parker & The Goldtops – We Did Nothing
- Dropkick Murphys – Watchin’ the World Go By
- Elvis Presley – Mystery Train
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Crazy arms
- Carl Perkins – Look at that moon
- Alana Jagt – Imagining life
- Wye Oak – Lifer
- Emily Wurramura – Black Smoke
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Señor coconut – Sweet dreams
- La Lupe – Fever
- The Gaylords – Who’s got the pain?
- Carmen Miranda – Chatanooga choo choo
- The Yearlings – Downtown
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
- Darren Hanlon – (Methods Of Getting Rid Of) Hiccups
- The Shins – Kissing the Lipless
- Anna King – Mama’s got a bag of her own
- The Budos Band – Hidden hand
- Get Up With The Get Downs – Drop it, leave it
- Johnny Cash – Get rhythm
