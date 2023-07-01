Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-01

July 1, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Sue Baker – Wish I Had Some Blue Suede Shoes
  3. The Yearlings – Old Friend
  4. Steph Wood – My Good Friend
  5. Coda Chroma – Bookmark
  6. Clea – Crash Land
  7. Gretta Ray – Heartbreak Baby
  8. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  9. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  10. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  11. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  12. Guiltfilter – Young And Free
  13. Mudhoney – Human Stock Capital
  14. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  15. Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
  16. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  17. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  18. Cheap Date – Way That You Love
  19. Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
  20. Chris Masuak & the Viveiro Wave Riders – Tract Home Chippy
  21. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  22. Cowboy Junkies – Hard to Build. Easy to Break
  23. They Might Be Giants – Older
  24. Cibo Matto – Le Pain Perdu
  25. The Sleepy Jackson – Vampire Racecourse
  26. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
  27. Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
  28. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  29. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  30. King Stingray – Camp Dog
  31. The Breeders – Saints
  32. Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
  33. Stephen Cummings – Baby What’s Come Over You?
  34. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  35. Gogol Bordello – Dogs Were Barking
  36. Gentle Ben & His Sensitive Side – The Dogs of Valparaiso
  37. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  38. Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Revolver
  39. The Flaming Lips – Waitin’ for a Superman
  40. Richard Hawley – Born Under A Bad Sign
  41. The Lurid Yellow Mist – Let’s Kill God Again
