Four Course Breakfast: 2023-07-01

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Sue Baker – Wish I Had Some Blue Suede Shoes
- The Yearlings – Old Friend
- Steph Wood – My Good Friend
- Coda Chroma – Bookmark
- Clea – Crash Land
- Gretta Ray – Heartbreak Baby
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Station Road – Silent Tattoo
- Guiltfilter – Young And Free
- Mudhoney – Human Stock Capital
- Down and Out – Paper Skin
- Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- Cheap Date – Way That You Love
- Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
- Chris Masuak & the Viveiro Wave Riders – Tract Home Chippy
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Cowboy Junkies – Hard to Build. Easy to Break
- They Might Be Giants – Older
- Cibo Matto – Le Pain Perdu
- The Sleepy Jackson – Vampire Racecourse
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
- Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- King Stingray – Camp Dog
- The Breeders – Saints
- Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
- Stephen Cummings – Baby What’s Come Over You?
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Gogol Bordello – Dogs Were Barking
- Gentle Ben & His Sensitive Side – The Dogs of Valparaiso
- Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
- Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Revolver
- The Flaming Lips – Waitin’ for a Superman
- Richard Hawley – Born Under A Bad Sign
- The Lurid Yellow Mist – Let’s Kill God Again
