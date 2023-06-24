Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-24

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Lila Tristram – Shelter
  3. Emily Cole – Run
  4. Clea – Listen Up
  5. Gretta Ray – Heartbreak Baby
  6. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  7. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  8. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  9. Grass Stains – Tone of voice
  10. Molly Rocket – Methany
  11. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  12. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  13. The Far Outs! – Last Night
  14. Voiid – Ctrl Alt
  15. Mudhoney – Plasticity
  16. PTL – The Absolute End of the World
  17. Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
  18. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  19. Richie Ramone – Live To Tell
  20. Queens of the Stone Age – What The Peephole Say
  21. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  22. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  23. Bad//Dreems – Shame
  24. Rodriguez – Jane S Piddy
  25. Waxahatchee – Blue
  26. Robert Forster – Demon Days
  27. Animal Collective – In the Flowers
  28. Augie March – Hole in your roof
  29. Franjapan – Lucy
  30. Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
  31. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds from another planet
  32. Hatchie – Nosedive
  33. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Gray Cell Green
  34. British Sea Power – Atom
  35. James – One of the Three
  36. The Artisans – same dress, different girl
  37. Ben David – I wouldn’t change a thing
  38. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  39. Jayhawks – Lovers of the Sun
