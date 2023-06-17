Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Sue Baker – Hello Friend
  3. Cheap Date – Way That You Love
  4. Emily Cole – Run
  5. Peach PRC – Perfect For You
  6. SGO – Pieces of You
  7. Busseys – Swear It Was True
  8. Feist – In Lightning
  9. Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
  10. William Street Strikers – I’ll be Okay
  11. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  12. The Far Outs! – Last Night
  13. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  14. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  15. Sam Be Yourself and Nathan Hui-Yi – Dreams Become Reality
  16. Dam Swindle – You
  17. Little Simz – Two Worlds Apart
  18. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  19. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  20. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  21. Sunnyboys – I’m Shakin’
  22. Bad//Dreems – Waterfalls ######
  23. Beasts of Bourbon – Black Milk
  24. Died Pretty – D.C.
  25. The Blackeyed Susans – The End of the World #######
  26. Willie Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground
  27. Jerry Jeff Walker – Mr Bojangles
  28. Steve Earle – Gettin’ By
  29. Lisa Miller – You’re a Big Girl Now
  30. Chris Wilson – It Takes a Lot to Laugh It Takes a Train to Cry
  31. Eliza Gilkyson – Love Minus Zero/No Limit
  32. First Aid Kit – Emmylou
  33. The Delines – The Imperial
  34. Lydia Loveless – How Many Women
  35. Mia Dyson – Rock Me Baby
