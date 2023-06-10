Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Coda Chroma – Health
  3. Georgia Mooney – I Am Not In A Hurry
  4. Natalie Merchant – Big Girls (feat. Abena Koomson-Davis)
  5. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  6. Rahill – Futbol
  7. Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
  8. Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
  9. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  10. West Thebarton – George Michael
  11. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  12. Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
  13. PTL – The Absolute End of the World
  14. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  15. Civic – Chase the Dragon
  16. Sunfruits – Made To Love
  17. Maisie – Overflow
  18. The Overits – No Problem
  19. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  20. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  21. Franjapan – Lucy
  22. Painters and Dockers – You’re going home in the back of a divi van
  23. Richie Ramone – Live To Tell
  24. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  25. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
  26. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
  27. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  28. King Salami & The Cumberland Three – Goin’ Back to Wurstville
  29. Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
  30. The Urges – I Gotta Wait
  31. Molten Universe – The Captor & The Captive One
  32. The Pandoras – Ain’t No Friend of Mine
  33. The Midnight Mares – Endless Nights of Rock n Roll
  34. Dave Sutherland – From the Vauxhall Tavern to the Deptford Broadway
  35. The Sundials – I’m Down
  36. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  37. Isabel Rumble – Story of a River
  38. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  39. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  40. The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
  41. Johnny Cash – Get Rhythm
  42. Justin Townes Earl – Harlem River Blues
