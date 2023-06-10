Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-10

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Coda Chroma – Health
- Georgia Mooney – I Am Not In A Hurry
- Natalie Merchant – Big Girls (feat. Abena Koomson-Davis)
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- Rahill – Futbol
- Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
- Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
- Station Road – Silent Tattoo
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
- PTL – The Absolute End of the World
- Down and Out – Paper Skin
- Civic – Chase the Dragon
- Sunfruits – Made To Love
- Maisie – Overflow
- The Overits – No Problem
- Liquid Time – Chardonnay
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Franjapan – Lucy
- Painters and Dockers – You’re going home in the back of a divi van
- Richie Ramone – Live To Tell
- The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- King Salami & The Cumberland Three – Goin’ Back to Wurstville
- Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
- The Urges – I Gotta Wait
- Molten Universe – The Captor & The Captive One
- The Pandoras – Ain’t No Friend of Mine
- The Midnight Mares – Endless Nights of Rock n Roll
- Dave Sutherland – From the Vauxhall Tavern to the Deptford Broadway
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- Isabel Rumble – Story of a River
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
- Johnny Cash – Get Rhythm
- Justin Townes Earl – Harlem River Blues
