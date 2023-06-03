Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-03

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
- Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
- Spici Water – Angry Catfish
- Cheap Date – Way That You Love
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
- Romanie – Hallucinating
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- The Man Himself – Illiterati
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Civic – Chase the Dragon
- Lola – Billionaire
- PTL – The Absolute End of the World
- The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
- Fangz – Fine without you
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Liquid Time – Chardonnay
- Junk Harmony – Say it all
- William Street Strikers – I’ll be Okay
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
- Royal Chant – Fevers and Sweat
- Dice – Stockholm
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Whenever it snows
- The Cruel Sea – Anybody but you
- Cold Chisel – Flame trees
- The New Christs – Headin’ south
- Georgie Fame – Eso beso
- Shirley Bassey – Kiss me, honey honey, kiss me
- Señor Coconut – Kiss
- Ryan Martin John – I’ve been waiting
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Kilometres
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Stones Roses – Love spreads
- The Lower East Side – Dinner party
- Ben L’Oncle Soul – Seven nation army
- Cable Ties – Time for you
- Sunfruits – Reeling
- Talking Heads – Once in a lifetime
- This Is The Kit – More change
Reader's opinions