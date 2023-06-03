Four Course Breakfast: 2023-06-03

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Tell Mama – Honey
  3. Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
  4. Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
  5. Spici Water – Angry Catfish
  6. Cheap Date – Way That You Love
  7. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
  8. Romanie – Hallucinating
  9. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  10. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  11. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  12. Civic – Chase the Dragon
  13. Lola – Billionaire
  14. PTL – The Absolute End of the World
  15. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  16. Fangz – Fine without you
  17. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  18. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  19. Junk Harmony – Say it all
  20. William Street Strikers – I’ll be Okay
  21. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  22. Royal Chant – Fevers and Sweat
  23. Dice – Stockholm
  24. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  25. Tex, Don & Charlie – Whenever it snows
  26. The Cruel Sea – Anybody but you
  27. Cold Chisel – Flame trees
  28. The New Christs – Headin’ south
  29. Georgie Fame – Eso beso
  30. Shirley Bassey – Kiss me, honey honey, kiss me
  31. Señor Coconut – Kiss
  32. Ryan Martin John – I’ve been waiting
  33. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Kilometres
  34. Maisie B – Cliche
  35. Stones Roses – Love spreads
  36. The Lower East Side – Dinner party
  37. Ben L’Oncle Soul – Seven nation army
  38. Cable Ties – Time for you
  39. Sunfruits – Reeling
  40. Talking Heads – Once in a lifetime
  41. This Is The Kit – More change
