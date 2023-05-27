Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2023

  1. fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. maisie – overflow
  3. druid fluids – out of phase
  4. The Man Himself – illiterati
  5. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  6. Floodlights – Nullarbor
  7. They Might Be Giants – Letterbox
  8. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – push
  9. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  10. Minor Threat – Stumped
  11. Visitors/Ephemerons – Advocate
  12. Sharon Van Etten – You Shadow
  13. rahill – futbol
  14. honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
  15. Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – Slow Bones
  16. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  17. Prefab Sprout – Faron Young
  18. Dengue Fever – Mr. Orange
  19. Liminanas – Black Sabbath
  20. Richard Butler – Satelittes
  21. Wolfgang Press – 11 Years
  22. Lightening Seeds – Marvellous
  23. Ben David – Emily
  24. Teenage Joans – Three Leaf Clover
  25. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  26. The Underground Lovers – Au Pair
  27. Timothy Nelson & the Infidels – Inside my head
  28. Riptides – Hearts & Flowers
  29. Jayhawks – Smile
  30. Beachwood Sparks – Forget the song
  31. Jeff Tweedy – For You (I’d do anything)
  32. Robyn Hitchcock & the Venus 3 – (A Man’s got to know his limitations) Briggs
  33. Ther National – Fake Empire
  34. Raveonettes – Expelled from Love
  35. Sparks – Edith Piaf (Said it better than me)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Heavy Petal: 2023-05-27

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-26

Current track

Title

Artist