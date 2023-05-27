Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-27

- fishtrap – crayfish samba
- maisie – overflow
- druid fluids – out of phase
- The Man Himself – illiterati
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- Floodlights – Nullarbor
- They Might Be Giants – Letterbox
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – push
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Minor Threat – Stumped
- Visitors/Ephemerons – Advocate
- Sharon Van Etten – You Shadow
- rahill – futbol
- honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
- Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – Slow Bones
- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Prefab Sprout – Faron Young
- Dengue Fever – Mr. Orange
- Liminanas – Black Sabbath
- Richard Butler – Satelittes
- Wolfgang Press – 11 Years
- Lightening Seeds – Marvellous
- Ben David – Emily
- Teenage Joans – Three Leaf Clover
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- The Underground Lovers – Au Pair
- Timothy Nelson & the Infidels – Inside my head
- Riptides – Hearts & Flowers
- Jayhawks – Smile
- Beachwood Sparks – Forget the song
- Jeff Tweedy – For You (I’d do anything)
- Robyn Hitchcock & the Venus 3 – (A Man’s got to know his limitations) Briggs
- Ther National – Fake Empire
- Raveonettes – Expelled from Love
- Sparks – Edith Piaf (Said it better than me)
Reader's opinions