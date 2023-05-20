Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-20

May 20, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Anita Lester – Songbird
  3. Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
  4. Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
  5. Slowmango – Ace
  6. Rahill – Futbol
  7. Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
  8. Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
  9. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  10. Mode – Out and About
  11. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  12. Body Type – Miss The World
  13. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
  14. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
  15. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  16. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  17. Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue
  18. This is the Kit – More Change
  19. High Tropics – Girlfriends
  20. case/lang/veirs – Atomic number
  21. Neko Case – The tigers have spoken
  22. Spici Water – Angry Catfish
  23. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
  24. kd lang – Coming home
  25. Laura Veirs – Cast a hook
  26. Angel & the Reruns – Good girls
  27. The B-52s – Downtown
  28. Children Collide – Skeleton dance
  29. Wireheads – Hook echo
  30. Moloko – The time is now
  31. Everything but the girl – Nothing left to lose
  32. Dean Forever – Could this be ok?
  33. The Inkspots – Shine on harvest moon
  34. Louis Armstrong – Lucky old sun
  35. Duo Montagne – Deeply in love
  36. Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
  37. Billy Bragg – The price I pay
  38. The Wonderstuff – Sleep alone
  39. The Sprouts – I hear music
  40. Goon Sax – Maggie
  41. SnarskiCicusLindyBand – Mexico, I have never been there
