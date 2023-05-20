Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-20

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Anita Lester – Songbird
- Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
- Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
- Slowmango – Ace
- Rahill – Futbol
- Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
- Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Mode – Out and About
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Body Type – Miss The World
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
- The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
- Bree Gregory – Waiting
- Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue
- This is the Kit – More Change
- High Tropics – Girlfriends
- case/lang/veirs – Atomic number
- Neko Case – The tigers have spoken
- Spici Water – Angry Catfish
- The Tullamarines – Never Do That
- kd lang – Coming home
- Laura Veirs – Cast a hook
- Angel & the Reruns – Good girls
- The B-52s – Downtown
- Children Collide – Skeleton dance
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- Moloko – The time is now
- Everything but the girl – Nothing left to lose
- Dean Forever – Could this be ok?
- The Inkspots – Shine on harvest moon
- Louis Armstrong – Lucky old sun
- Duo Montagne – Deeply in love
- Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
- Billy Bragg – The price I pay
- The Wonderstuff – Sleep alone
- The Sprouts – I hear music
- Goon Sax – Maggie
- SnarskiCicusLindyBand – Mexico, I have never been there
