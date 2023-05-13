Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-13

May 13, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emily Cole – Run
  3. Anita Lester – Sacred Heart
  4. Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
  5. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  6. Sunfruits – Made To Love
  7. Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
  8. Body Type – Miss The World
  9. The Sundials – I’m Down
  10. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  11. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  12. Mode – The Sun
  13. Lola – Billionaire
  14. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
  15. Itchy & The Nits – Itchy & The Nits
  16. Blowers – Youth
  17. 16 Bitter Defeat – Waft
  18. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  19. The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  20. Gauci – Irritating
  21. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  22. Hindsight – Sweet Tooth
  23. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  24. The Sprouts – Doorbell
  25. Eat Your Greens – Lights Out
  26. Franjapan – Lucy
