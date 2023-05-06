Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Georgia Mooney – I Am Not In A Hurry
  3. Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
  4. Stephi – Busy Little Mind
  5. Lucy Wise – Old Friend
  6. Kee’ahn – Si J’avais Un Marteau (If I Had A Hammer)
  7. Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
  8. Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
  9. Burnt Orange – Wandering
  10. Lucid Brew – Wormhole
  11. Pool Toy – Lottery
  12. Weightless World – Initiate Restart
  13. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  14. Itchy & The Nits – Beat It Bozo
  15. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
  16. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
  17. Ethanol Blend – Anodised
  18. Twine – Seachange
  19. Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue
  20. The Sprouts – I Want to be an Idiot
  21. Body Type – Miss The World
  22. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  23. The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (to rock n roll)
