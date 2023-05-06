Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-06

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Georgia Mooney – I Am Not In A Hurry
- Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
- Stephi – Busy Little Mind
- Lucy Wise – Old Friend
- Kee’ahn – Si J’avais Un Marteau (If I Had A Hammer)
- Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
- Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
- Burnt Orange – Wandering
- Lucid Brew – Wormhole
- Pool Toy – Lottery
- Weightless World – Initiate Restart
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- Itchy & The Nits – Beat It Bozo
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
- The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
- Ethanol Blend – Anodised
- Twine – Seachange
- Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue
- The Sprouts – I Want to be an Idiot
- Body Type – Miss The World
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (to rock n roll)
