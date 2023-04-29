Four Course Breakfast: 2023-04-29

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Slowmango – ACE
- Natalie Merchant – Song of Himself
- Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
- Propaine – Body Wash
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Body Type – Miss The World
- Mode – Bad Thing
- Hindsight – Monkey Business
- Ethanol Blend – True Colours
- Luci – Be Your Doll
- The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
- Blowers – Sick of You
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
- Lola – Billionaire
- PTL – The Absolute End of the World
- The Americans – Guest of Honour
- Marlon Williams – Thinking of Nina
- Dice – Stockholm
- Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
- The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (to rock n roll)
- Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
- The Saucer-Men – Atmosphere
Reader's opinions