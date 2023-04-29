Four Course Breakfast: 2023-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Slowmango – ACE
  3. Natalie Merchant – Song of Himself
  4. Emma Noble – Break Down The Walls
  5. Propaine – Body Wash
  6. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  7. Body Type – Miss The World
  8. Mode – Bad Thing
  9. Hindsight – Monkey Business
  10. Ethanol Blend – True Colours
  11. Luci – Be Your Doll
  12. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  13. Blowers – Sick of You
  14. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
  15. Lola – Billionaire
  16. PTL – The Absolute End of the World
  17. The Americans – Guest of Honour
  18. Marlon Williams – Thinking of Nina
  19. Dice – Stockholm
  20. Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
  21. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
  22. The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (to rock n roll)
  23. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  24. The Saucer-Men – Atmosphere
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-04-28

Current track

Title

Artist