Four Course Breakfast: 2023-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  3. Beckah Amani – April
  4. Grace Cummings – Here is the rose
  5. Lucy Wise – Old Friend
  6. Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
  7. Spici Water – Angry Catfish
  8. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  9. Ethanol Blend – Pistol
  10. Hindsight – Monkey Business
  11. The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
  12. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
  13. Holur – Atop The Throne Of Wickedness
  14. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  15. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  16. Champ – The Grind
  17. Sasha – Killer
  18. Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
  19. Propaine – Body Wash
  20. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  21. Body Type – Miss The World
  22. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  23. Jen Lush – Crush
  24. Robert Forster – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  25. Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
  26. The Stripp – Alien Queen
  27. Young Heart Attack – Over & Over
  28. Itchy & The Nits – Beat it Bozo!
  29. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  30. The Vains – Pickleback
  31. The Triffids – Save What You Can
  32. Died Pretty – D.C.
  33. New Christs – No Way on Earth
  34. Pel Mel – That Girl Had a Gun
  35. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  36. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  37. The Handsome Family – Linger, Let Me Linger
  38. Lucinda Williams – Hickory Wind
  39. The Booby Traps – Be My Caveman
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Noon Tunes: 2023-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist