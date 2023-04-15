Four Course Breakfast: 2023-04-15

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Beckah Amani – April
- Nightbus – Mirrors
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Fading Eclipse – Take You There
- The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
- Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
- Pool Toy – Lottery
- The Riot – Violence
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
- The Nature Strip – I Cannot Deny You
- Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
- Beurre – Luxembourg
- The Beat Taboo – Bone Tequila
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
