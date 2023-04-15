Four Course Breakfast: 2023-04-15

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
  3. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  4. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  5. Beckah Amani – April
  6. Nightbus – Mirrors
  7. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  8. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  9. The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
  10. Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  11. Pool Toy – Lottery
  12. The Riot – Violence
  13. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  14. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  15. Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
  16. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
  17. The Nature Strip – I Cannot Deny You
  18. Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
  19. Beurre – Luxembourg
  20. The Beat Taboo – Bone Tequila
  21. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  22. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
