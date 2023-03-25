Four Course Breakfast: 2023-03-25

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
  3. Kate Fagen – Say It
  4. Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
  5. Summer Flake – Barnacle Bill
  6. Propaine – Body Wash
  7. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  9. Looch – Nurse Paul
  10. Trick Shot – Take my breathe
  11. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  12. Coldwave – Buster
  13. Dole Manchild – I just lost my credit card!
  14. Gut Health – Inner Norm
  15. Carl Dover and the three deep – Slide through
  16. The Sons Of Adam – Mar Gaya
  17. Plastic Section – Ready, Willing & Able
  18. Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  19. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  20. Arctic Lights – Holy Joe
  21. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  22. The Artisans – Same dress, different girl
  23. Ethanol Blend – True Colours
  24. Christine & the Queens – Night 52
  25. Underground Lovers – St Kilda Regret
  26. Lucinda Williams – Essence
  27. Ride – Twisterella
  28. Chapterhouse – Breather
  29. slowdive – star roving
  30. Guided By Voices – Pockets
  31. Los Tones – Shakedown
  32. Sugar – If I can’t change your mind
  33. Fountains of Wayne – Hackensack
  34. Martin Stephenson & the daintees – Sentimental Journey
  35. The Softboys – Underwater Moonlight
  36. Brian Eno – Here he comes
