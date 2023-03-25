Four Course Breakfast: 2023-03-25

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
- Kate Fagen – Say It
- Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
- Summer Flake – Barnacle Bill
- Propaine – Body Wash
- Fading Eclipse – Take You There
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Looch – Nurse Paul
- Trick Shot – Take my breathe
- Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
- Coldwave – Buster
- Dole Manchild – I just lost my credit card!
- Gut Health – Inner Norm
- Carl Dover and the three deep – Slide through
- The Sons Of Adam – Mar Gaya
- Plastic Section – Ready, Willing & Able
- Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
- Broken Waves – Sunburn
- Arctic Lights – Holy Joe
- The Bitter Ends – No Stress
- The Artisans – Same dress, different girl
- Ethanol Blend – True Colours
- Christine & the Queens – Night 52
- Underground Lovers – St Kilda Regret
- Lucinda Williams – Essence
- Ride – Twisterella
- Chapterhouse – Breather
- slowdive – star roving
- Guided By Voices – Pockets
- Los Tones – Shakedown
- Sugar – If I can’t change your mind
- Fountains of Wayne – Hackensack
- Martin Stephenson & the daintees – Sentimental Journey
- The Softboys – Underwater Moonlight
- Brian Eno – Here he comes
Reader's opinions