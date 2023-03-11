Four Course Breakfast: 2023-03-11

March 11, 2023

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Stephi – Butterfly
  3. Kate Fagen – Say It
  4. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  5. Aleksiah – Fern
  6. Fading Eclipse – Phoenix
  7. Kaitlyn Page – Don’t hit me up
  8. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  9. Natasha Bianca – Triggered
  10. Propaine – Body Wash
  11. Stellie – Rocket Ship
  12. Burnt Orange – Wandering
  13. Almost Human – No Sound
  14. Skeleton Head – Army of the Dead
  15. Weightless World – Initiate Restart
  16. Lumens – Tamam Shud
  17. The Nude Party – Ride On
  18. Gaffer – Skin Of Your Teeth
  19. Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
  20. The New Pornographers – Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
  21. The Nature Strip – I Cannot Deny You
  22. The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
  23. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
