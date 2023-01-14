Four Course Breakfast: 2023-01-14

  1. fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  3. Dead Roo – High Price
  4. XTC – Your Dictionary
  5. David Bowie – Magic Dance
  6. Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
  7. X – i don’t wanna go out
  8. Doctor DeSoto – Art to it
  9. Tom Waits – Way Down in the Hole
  10. Harem Scarem – Hard Rain
  11. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
  12. Belle & Sebastian – funny little frog
  13. The Doors – Peace Frog
  14. Aldous Harding – Fever
  15. Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
  16. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  17. Pavement – Spit On A Stranger
  18. They Might Be Giants – Older
  19. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against The Wall
  20. Hockey Dad – Eggshells
  21. Beastie Boys – Egg Man
  22. Courtney Barnett – Walking on Eggshells
  23. Justin Townes Earle – Slippin’ and Slidin’
  24. Cass McCombs – Brighter
  25. Linda Perhacs – paper mountain man
  26. Beck – Paper Tiger
  27. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
  28. Half Man Half Biscuit – Asparagus Next Left
  29. Alabama Shakes – Future People
  30. Little Murders – things will be different
  31. The Specials – A Message To You Rudy
  32. Mark Lanegan Band – Strange Religion
  33. Fantastic Negrito – Venomous Dogma
  34. Mirel Wagner – 1 2 3 4
  35. Dusty Springfield – Spooky
  36. The Dumb Earth – Auld Lanxiety Attack
  37. The Go-Betweens – A Bad Debt Follows You
  38. The Dairy Brothers – My neighborhood (has been overrun by baboons)
  39. Mia Dyson – The Driver
