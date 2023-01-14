Four Course Breakfast: 2023-01-14

- fishtrap – crayfish samba
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Dead Roo – High Price
- XTC – Your Dictionary
- David Bowie – Magic Dance
- Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
- X – i don’t wanna go out
- Doctor DeSoto – Art to it
- Tom Waits – Way Down in the Hole
- Harem Scarem – Hard Rain
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
- Belle & Sebastian – funny little frog
- The Doors – Peace Frog
- Aldous Harding – Fever
- Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- Pavement – Spit On A Stranger
- They Might Be Giants – Older
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against The Wall
- Hockey Dad – Eggshells
- Beastie Boys – Egg Man
- Courtney Barnett – Walking on Eggshells
- Justin Townes Earle – Slippin’ and Slidin’
- Cass McCombs – Brighter
- Linda Perhacs – paper mountain man
- Beck – Paper Tiger
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
- Half Man Half Biscuit – Asparagus Next Left
- Alabama Shakes – Future People
- Little Murders – things will be different
- The Specials – A Message To You Rudy
- Mark Lanegan Band – Strange Religion
- Fantastic Negrito – Venomous Dogma
- Mirel Wagner – 1 2 3 4
- Dusty Springfield – Spooky
- The Dumb Earth – Auld Lanxiety Attack
- The Go-Betweens – A Bad Debt Follows You
- The Dairy Brothers – My neighborhood (has been overrun by baboons)
- Mia Dyson – The Driver
