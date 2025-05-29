Follow The Sound: 2025-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the gamma rays – casbah
  3. the mushniks – eagle
  4. hello enemy – a lot like you
  5. blowers – wasted on my own
  6. the mojo men – she’s my baby
  7. tomorrow – my white bicycle
  8. the open mind – magic potion
  9. hawkwind – hall of the mountain grill
  10. private function – animal
  11. the packets – does it make me weird
  12. almost numan – factory
  13. brian eno – in dark trees
  14. ultravox – the wild, the beautiful and the damned
  15. user – white wine aint so bad
  16. night rites – dark patterns
  17. press club – i am everythying
  18. the eastern dark – over now
  19. the units – baby you flirt
  20. the primevils – i saw my name written on a tombstone
  21. plasticland – magic rocking horse
  22. siouxsie and the banshees – dear prudence
  23. shocking blue – hot sand
  24. the remains – why do i cry?
  25. the moffs – clarodomineaux
