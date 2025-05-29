Follow The Sound: 2025-05-29

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the gamma rays – casbah
- the mushniks – eagle
- hello enemy – a lot like you
- blowers – wasted on my own
- the mojo men – she’s my baby
- tomorrow – my white bicycle
- the open mind – magic potion
- hawkwind – hall of the mountain grill
- private function – animal
- the packets – does it make me weird
- almost numan – factory
- brian eno – in dark trees
- ultravox – the wild, the beautiful and the damned
- user – white wine aint so bad
- night rites – dark patterns
- press club – i am everythying
- the eastern dark – over now
- the units – baby you flirt
- the primevils – i saw my name written on a tombstone
- plasticland – magic rocking horse
- siouxsie and the banshees – dear prudence
- shocking blue – hot sand
- the remains – why do i cry?
- the moffs – clarodomineaux
