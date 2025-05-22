Follow The Sound: 2025-05-22

May 22, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. hello enemy – a lot like you
  3. blowers – tony’s in hopsital again
  4. magazine – the light pours out of me
  5. private function – animal
  6. captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wanderer
  7. press club – i am everything
  8. machine gun kelly’s rejects – im going back
  9. witch spit – repeat offender
  10. christian death – deathwish
  11. the darelycks – bad trip
  12. lene lovich – lucky number
  13. the screaming beleivers – e.l.s.s
  14. pel mel – no word from china
  15. siouxsie and the banshees – playground twist
  16. pink floyd – vegetable man
  17. the soft boys – kingdom of love
  18. dust collection – green (when she says)
  19. the birds – say those magic words
  20. the monocles – spider and the fly
  21. nikki and the corvettes – just what i need
  22. wet taxis – c’mon
  23. the nomads – situations
  24. killing joke – eighties
  25. desert eyes – storm
  26. hawkwind zoo – hurry on sundown
