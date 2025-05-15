Follow The Sound: 2025-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2025

  1. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Follow The Sound
  2. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Memory Layne
  3. Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
  4. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Shifting Sands
  5. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  6. Ephemerons – Drought breaker
  7. Mississippi – Kings Of The World
  8. Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Stairway To Heaven
  9. Rick Springfield – Speak To The Sky
  10. Dan Bern – Jerusalem
  11. Human League – Only After Dark
  12. Human League – Life Kills
  13. Billy MacKenzie – Secret Life Of Arabia
  14. Inshallah – Teddy’s Tea Time
  15. SJ Day & Red Motor – I Was The Fool
  16. Grant McLennan – Easy Come Easy Go
  17. Iggy Pop – Repo Man
  18. Black Flag – TV Party
  19. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalised
  20. Young Offenders – Broken Records
  21. Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Elevate: 2025-05-15

Current track

Title

Artist