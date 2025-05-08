Follow The Sound: 2025-05-08

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the packets – does it make me weird?
- perdition – oxygen
- blowers – tony’s in hospital again
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
- hagol – get guilty
- street legal – cardio
- tgrx – life in a worm
- the jellybean bandits – superhog
- music machine – talk talk
- the victims – television addict
- the scientists – frantic romantic
- hoodoo gurus – tojo
- beasts of bourbon – drop out
- the moodists – gone dead
- inca babies – the interior
- the cramps – garbageman
- the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
- dvrkworld – us
- wet taxis – sailors dream
- march violets – snake dance
- the elois – by my side
- healing force – golden miles
- rashamra – mr timekeeper
- caravan – place of my own
- the cure – let’s go to bed
- billy thorpe and the aztecs – blue day
- toni mccann – no
