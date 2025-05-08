Follow The Sound: 2025-05-08

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the packets – does it make me weird?
  3. perdition – oxygen
  4. blowers – tony’s in hospital again
  5. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
  6. hagol – get guilty
  7. street legal – cardio
  8. tgrx – life in a worm
  9. the jellybean bandits – superhog
  10. music machine – talk talk
  11. the victims – television addict
  12. the scientists – frantic romantic
  13. hoodoo gurus – tojo
  14. beasts of bourbon – drop out
  15. the moodists – gone dead
  16. inca babies – the interior
  17. the cramps – garbageman
  18. the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  19. dvrkworld – us
  20. wet taxis – sailors dream
  21. march violets – snake dance
  22. the elois – by my side
  23. healing force – golden miles
  24. rashamra – mr timekeeper
  25. caravan – place of my own
  26. the cure – let’s go to bed
  27. billy thorpe and the aztecs – blue day
  28. toni mccann – no
