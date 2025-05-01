Follow The Sound: 2025-05-01

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the mark iv – don’t want your lovin’
  3. the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
  4. blowers – tony’s in hospital again
  5. tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
  6. fontaines d.c – romance
  7. user – no shame no guilt
  8. the pretty things – talkin’ about the good times
  9. protodactyls – night and fog
  10. the public eye – documentation
  11. vertebrats – left in the dark
  12. placement – more a curse
  13. lee hazlewood – rainbow woman
  14. dvrkworld – morality complex
  15. nick nicely – hilly fields (1892)
  16. pink floyd – apples and oranges
  17. toyah – bird in flight
  18. the dentists – strawberries are growing in my gardfen and its wintertime
  19. william penn fyve – swami
  20. angie pepper – frozen world
  21. tomorrow – my white bicycle
  22. the twilights – 9.50
  23. the triffids – beautiful waste
  24. wild rocket – daisy dream
  25. the black diamonds – not this time
  26. dave miller set – mr guy fawkes
