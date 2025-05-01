Follow The Sound: 2025-05-01

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the mark iv – don’t want your lovin’
- the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
- blowers – tony’s in hospital again
- tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
- fontaines d.c – romance
- user – no shame no guilt
- the pretty things – talkin’ about the good times
- protodactyls – night and fog
- the public eye – documentation
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- placement – more a curse
- lee hazlewood – rainbow woman
- dvrkworld – morality complex
- nick nicely – hilly fields (1892)
- pink floyd – apples and oranges
- toyah – bird in flight
- the dentists – strawberries are growing in my gardfen and its wintertime
- william penn fyve – swami
- angie pepper – frozen world
- tomorrow – my white bicycle
- the twilights – 9.50
- the triffids – beautiful waste
- wild rocket – daisy dream
- the black diamonds – not this time
- dave miller set – mr guy fawkes
Reader's opinions