Follow The Sound: 2025-04-24

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- mala lama – speed of light
- dvrkworld – agony
- user – death from below
- the cold field – all alone
- the jesus and mary chain – upside down
- rocket from the tombs – life stinks
- pere ubu – the modern dance
- the cramps – human fly
- the adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
- uk decay – for my country
- witch spit – sorry (that i knew you)
- the missing links – you’re driving me insane
- joy division – she’s lost control
- dandelion wine – the park
- the verge – here with no fear
- the smiths – this charming man
- ups and downs – the living kind
- the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
- ss-20 – arnold layne
- the church – the unguarded moment
- the public eye – where are you?
- desert eyes – storm
- fields of the nephilim – preacher man
Reader's opinions