Follow The Sound: 2025-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. mala lama – speed of light
  3. dvrkworld – agony
  4. user – death from below
  5. the cold field – all alone
  6. the jesus and mary chain – upside down
  7. rocket from the tombs – life stinks
  8. pere ubu – the modern dance
  9. the cramps – human fly
  10. the adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
  11. uk decay – for my country
  12. witch spit – sorry (that i knew you)
  13. the missing links – you’re driving me insane
  14. joy division – she’s lost control
  15. dandelion wine – the park
  16. the verge – here with no fear
  17. the smiths – this charming man
  18. ups and downs – the living kind
  19. the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
  20. ss-20 – arnold layne
  21. the church – the unguarded moment
  22. the public eye – where are you?
  23. desert eyes – storm
  24. fields of the nephilim – preacher man
