Follow The Sound: 2025-04-10

  1. Stripes. – Background music
  2. Any Young Mechanics – Punchcard
  3. Tiles – Red Wine
  4. Kate Bush – Moving
  5. Kate Bush – the Saxophone Song
  6. The Chameleons – Soul in isolation
  7. Malaria! – Geld
  8. Black Marble – Iron Lung
  9. Lung Overcoat – Internal Silence
  10. Lung Overcoat – When Dreams Drag On
  11. the Reels – Quasimodo’s Deam
  12. Birthday Party – Mr Clarinet
  13. SIGUR ROS – Svefn-G-Englar
  14. Molina – Organs
  15. Eternal Dust – Candy
  16. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
