Follow The Sound: 2025-04-10
Written by Playlist Robot on April 10, 2025
- Stripes. – Background music
- Any Young Mechanics – Punchcard
- Tiles – Red Wine
- Kate Bush – Moving
- Kate Bush – the Saxophone Song
- The Chameleons – Soul in isolation
- Malaria! – Geld
- Black Marble – Iron Lung
- Lung Overcoat – Internal Silence
- Lung Overcoat – When Dreams Drag On
- the Reels – Quasimodo’s Deam
- Birthday Party – Mr Clarinet
- SIGUR ROS – Svefn-G-Englar
- Molina – Organs
- Eternal Dust – Candy
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard