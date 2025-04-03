Follow The Sound: 2025-04-03

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- dvrkworld – lotus
- desert eyes – storm
- psychedelic porn crumpets – weird world awoke
- the kettering vampires – run run run
- protodactyls – night and fog
- echo and the bunnymen – people are strange
- julian cope – sunspots
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- blowers – tony’s in hospital
- old mervs – parched
- the pretty littles – force
- cull the band – you’ll never know
- the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
- twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
- lime spiders – slave girl
- the gun club – jack on fire
- alien sex fiend – i walk the line
- the fuzztones – ward 81
- virgin prunes – pagan lovesong
- killing joke – tension
- clamm – no idea
