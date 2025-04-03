Follow The Sound: 2025-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. dvrkworld – lotus
  3. desert eyes – storm
  4. psychedelic porn crumpets – weird world awoke
  5. the kettering vampires – run run run
  6. protodactyls – night and fog
  7. echo and the bunnymen – people are strange
  8. julian cope – sunspots
  9. the bevis frond – lights are changing
  10. blowers – tony’s in hospital
  11. old mervs – parched
  12. the pretty littles – force
  13. cull the band – you’ll never know
  14. the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
  15. twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
  16. lime spiders – slave girl
  17. the gun club – jack on fire
  18. alien sex fiend – i walk the line
  19. the fuzztones – ward 81
  20. virgin prunes – pagan lovesong
  21. killing joke – tension
  22. clamm – no idea
