Follow The Sound: 2025-03-27

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the standells – sometimes good guys don’t wear white
- blues magoos – (we aint got) nothin’ yet
- tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
- cull the band – you’ll never know
- mode – sick
- the teardrop explodes – reward
- the scientists – atom bomb baby
- the revillos – voodoo
- the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
- kaleidoscope – flight from ashiya
- julie driscoll, brian auger trinity – indian rope man
- the d-coys – bad times
- placement – more a curse
- the sundials – finally free
- the charlatans – weirdo
- the times – i helped patrick mcgoohan escape
- urban guerillas – equation of life
- the screaming believers – don’t talk of love
- little murders – things will be different
- eleanor rigby – i want to sleep with you
- clamm – and i try
- the danse society – heaven is waiting
- the take – summer
- screaming tribesmen – ice
- bauhaus – silent hedges
Reader's opinions