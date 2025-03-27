Follow The Sound: 2025-03-27

Written by on March 27, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the standells – sometimes good guys don’t wear white
  3. blues magoos – (we aint got) nothin’ yet
  4. tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
  5. cull the band – you’ll never know
  6. mode – sick
  7. the teardrop explodes – reward
  8. the scientists – atom bomb baby
  9. the revillos – voodoo
  10. the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
  11. kaleidoscope – flight from ashiya
  12. julie driscoll, brian auger trinity – indian rope man
  13. the d-coys – bad times
  14. placement – more a curse
  15. the sundials – finally free
  16. the charlatans – weirdo
  17. the times – i helped patrick mcgoohan escape
  18. urban guerillas – equation of life
  19. the screaming believers – don’t talk of love
  20. little murders – things will be different
  21. eleanor rigby – i want to sleep with you
  22. clamm – and i try
  23. the danse society – heaven is waiting
  24. the take – summer
  25. screaming tribesmen – ice
  26. bauhaus – silent hedges
