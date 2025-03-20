Follow The Sound: 2025-03-20

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- marmalade – i see the rain
- protodactyls – i hate love
- Dvarkworld – us
- the sundials – finally free
- caravan – golf girl
- cull the band – you’ll never know
- dead moon – graveyard
- mince for vince – down
- the hellacopters – soldier on
- the cult – rain
- rose of avalanche – too many castles
- balaam and the angel – day and night
- play dead – shine
- the moodists – double life
- the scientists – set it on fire
- laughing clowns – holy joe
- the birthday party – big jesus trash can
- the pandoras – hot generation
- the smithereens – beauty and sadness
- green on red – death and angels
- bangles – the real world
- the standells – riot on sunset strip
- sonny and cher – its gonna rain
- lee hazelwood – rainbow woman
