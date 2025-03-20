Follow The Sound: 2025-03-20

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. marmalade – i see the rain
  3. protodactyls – i hate love
  4. Dvarkworld – us
  5. the sundials – finally free
  6. caravan – golf girl
  7. cull the band – you’ll never know
  8. dead moon – graveyard
  9. mince for vince – down
  10. the hellacopters – soldier on
  11. the cult – rain
  12. rose of avalanche – too many castles
  13. balaam and the angel – day and night
  14. play dead – shine
  15. the moodists – double life
  16. the scientists – set it on fire
  17. laughing clowns – holy joe
  18. the birthday party – big jesus trash can
  19. the pandoras – hot generation
  20. the smithereens – beauty and sadness
  21. green on red – death and angels
  22. bangles – the real world
  23. the standells – riot on sunset strip
  24. sonny and cher – its gonna rain
  25. lee hazelwood – rainbow woman
