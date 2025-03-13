Follow The Sound: 2025-03-13

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. fairtrade narcotics – pivot
  3. mala lama – fly
  4. the hellacopters – i dont wanna just be a memory
  5. last quokka – save our pubs
  6. smoked salmon – hell in a handbasket
  7. will everest – to the light
  8. death by unga bunga – raw muscle power
  9. the packets – microscopic people in mechanical parts
  10. clamm – and i try
  11. sleepazoid – alice
  12. meatbeaters – killer in the night
  13. the bandshe – hot mess
  14. the damned – new rose
  15. the lords of the new church – open your eyes
  16. barracudas – summer fun
  17. dead boys – sonic reducer
  18. magazine – rhythm of cruelty (single version)
  19. the sisters of mercy – walk away
  20. pel mel – no word from china
  21. international exhiles – let’s be sophisticated
  22. cocteau twins – speak no evil
  23. brian eno – in dark trees
  24. nico – facing the wind
  25. pink floyd – corporal clegg
