Follow The Sound: 2025-03-13

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- fairtrade narcotics – pivot
- mala lama – fly
- the hellacopters – i dont wanna just be a memory
- last quokka – save our pubs
- smoked salmon – hell in a handbasket
- will everest – to the light
- death by unga bunga – raw muscle power
- the packets – microscopic people in mechanical parts
- clamm – and i try
- sleepazoid – alice
- meatbeaters – killer in the night
- the bandshe – hot mess
- the damned – new rose
- the lords of the new church – open your eyes
- barracudas – summer fun
- dead boys – sonic reducer
- magazine – rhythm of cruelty (single version)
- the sisters of mercy – walk away
- pel mel – no word from china
- international exhiles – let’s be sophisticated
- cocteau twins – speak no evil
- brian eno – in dark trees
- nico – facing the wind
- pink floyd – corporal clegg
