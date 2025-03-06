Follow The Sound: 2025-03-06

Written by on March 6, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. will everest – to the light
  3. badland caravan – the scarab beetle
  4. crystal chandelier – suicidal flowers
  5. trpical fuck storm – good show
  6. night rites – codrone (space haze version)
  7. loop – lite (sonar)
  8. alien sex fiend – dead and buried
  9. bleach – shotgun
  10. daisy chain – pink flower
  11. smoked salmon – hey hey narcissis
  12. cull the band – girl i know
  13. new york dolls – stranded in the jungle
  14. mick ronson – only after dark
  15. adam and the ants – zerox
  16. doctors of madness – waiting
  17. hawkwind – days of the underground
  18. the genevieves – parts
  19. microfilm – centrefold
  20. wet taxis – last time around
  21. cramps – goo goo muck
  22. birds – no good without you
  23. coloured balls – human being
