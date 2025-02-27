Follow The Sound: 2025-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. w.o.m.b.a.t. – look out!
  3. perdition – degeneration
  4. placement – inertia/heavy lids
  5. delicious monster – dull dull dull
  6. moonshake – secondhand clothes
  7. inspiral carpets – dragging me down
  8. magazine – a song from under the floorboards
  9. magazine – shot by both sides
  10. magazine – definitive gaze
  11. elephant talk – op art girl
  12. skeletal family – burning oil
  13. died pretty – stoneage cinderella
  14. osees – look at the sky
  15. dead moon – a fix on you
  16. cull the band – girl i know
  17. the lazy cowgirls – can’t you do anything right?
  18. johns children – desdemona
  19. bauhaus – telegram sam
  20. toys went berzerk – guns at my head
  21. dave miller set – why why why
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2025-02-27

Previous post

Elevate: 2025-02-27

Current track

Title

Artist