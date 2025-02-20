Follow The Sound: 2025-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the box tops – the letter
  3. cleaners from venus – this rainy decade
  4. night rites – codrone (space haze version)
  5. the easybeats – women (make you feel alright)
  6. the jam – going underground
  7. cull the band – girl i know
  8. the genevieves – bloody nose
  9. babyteeth – baseball annie
  10. placement – inertia/heavy lid
  11. civic – wars or hands of time
  12. tumbleweed – stoned
  13. where’s the pope? – jesus gets rich
  14. blondie – rip her to shreds
  15. penetration – don’t dictate
  16. ultravox – young savage
  17. die dancing bears – drug dance
  18. timebox – gone is the sad man
  19. the executives – moving in a circle
  20. the squires – going all the way
  21. zebra stripes – intro 66
  22. lords of the new church – new church
  23. new model army – bittersweet
  24. x-mal deutschland – incubus succubus 2
  25. exploding white mice – burning red
  26. wet taxis – c’mon
  27. the things – everytime
