Follow The Sound: 2025-02-20

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the box tops – the letter
- cleaners from venus – this rainy decade
- night rites – codrone (space haze version)
- the easybeats – women (make you feel alright)
- the jam – going underground
- cull the band – girl i know
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- placement – inertia/heavy lid
- civic – wars or hands of time
- tumbleweed – stoned
- where’s the pope? – jesus gets rich
- blondie – rip her to shreds
- penetration – don’t dictate
- ultravox – young savage
- die dancing bears – drug dance
- timebox – gone is the sad man
- the executives – moving in a circle
- the squires – going all the way
- zebra stripes – intro 66
- lords of the new church – new church
- new model army – bittersweet
- x-mal deutschland – incubus succubus 2
- exploding white mice – burning red
- wet taxis – c’mon
- the things – everytime
Reader's opinions