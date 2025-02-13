Follow The Sound: 2025-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the genevieves – dreaming, speaking
  3. ephemerons – droughtbreaker
  4. the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
  5. lydia lunch – some velvet morning
  6. press club – tightrope
  7. the flies – i’m not your stepping stone
  8. the throb – fortune teller
  9. virgin prunes – baby turns blue
  10. the doors – crystal ship
  11. joy division – tansmission
  12. nico – frozen warnings
  13. silver apples – oscillations
  14. the united states of america – hard coming love
  15. love – seven and seven is
  16. brian eno – blank frank
  17. patti smith – redondo beach
  18. placement – inertia/heavy lids
  19. march violets – walk into the sun
  20. killing joke – wardance
  21. theatre of hate – the hop
  22. lubricated goat – in the raw
  23. the moodists – where the trees walk downhill
  24. deviants – sparrows and wires
  25. public image limited – public image
