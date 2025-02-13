Follow The Sound: 2025-02-13

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the genevieves – dreaming, speaking
- ephemerons – droughtbreaker
- the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
- lydia lunch – some velvet morning
- press club – tightrope
- the flies – i’m not your stepping stone
- the throb – fortune teller
- virgin prunes – baby turns blue
- the doors – crystal ship
- joy division – tansmission
- nico – frozen warnings
- silver apples – oscillations
- the united states of america – hard coming love
- love – seven and seven is
- brian eno – blank frank
- patti smith – redondo beach
- placement – inertia/heavy lids
- march violets – walk into the sun
- killing joke – wardance
- theatre of hate – the hop
- lubricated goat – in the raw
- the moodists – where the trees walk downhill
- deviants – sparrows and wires
- public image limited – public image
Reader's opinions